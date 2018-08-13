The Dead Daisies announce UK winter tour

The Dead Daisies have announced a UK tour which will take place this winter.

The run of eight shows will kick off at Liverpool’s O2 Academy on November 13 and wrap up with a show at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on the 21st of the month.

Diamond Head, Massive Wagons, Tygers of Pan Tang, Chrome Molly and Oliver/Dawson Saxon will support on selected dates.

Each night of the tour will see The Dead Daisies perform a special Welcome To Daisyland acoustic set for the first 50 in line for the show and will perform 120-minute sets every evening.

In addition, those who missed the band at July's Steelhouse festival will be able to watch the acoustic set without having to queue at a pre-tour performance in Manchester on November 9 – with further details to be revealed in due course.

Fans attending will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the tour at discounted rates.

Meanwhile, those buying a two-night ticket for the London shows will receive a commemorative laminate.

Frontman John Corabi says: “Once again the UK fans did not disappoint. Our Holmfirth show was again sold out and insane with energy.

“Our rock and blues show was more of the same with a dose of the biker wildlife. We had a great time, and can’t thank you guys enough. See you in November for more English insanity. Love and peace.”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: “The UK was representing hard when we got back from Europe. They were steamin’ just like the weather this summer.

“Cheers to all our friends in the UK and see you in the fall for another massive rock’n’roll party.”

In addition, it's also been confirmed that the band will play at Hard Rock Hell, Planet Rockstock, Winterstorm and Monstersfest.

Tickets for the main tour will go on general sale on Wednesday (August 15). Find a full list of the band’s UK tour dates below.

The Dead Daisies 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 10: Rhyl Hard Rock Hell

Nov 11: Inverness Monsterfest

Nov 13: Liverpool O2 Academy (w/ Massive Wagons)

Nov 14: Sheffield O2 Academy (w/ Oliver/Dawson Saxon)

Nov 15: Newcastle O2 Academy (w/ Tygers Of Pan Tang)

Nov 16: Leicester O2 Academy (w/ Chrome Molly)

Nov 18: London O2 Academy Islington (w/ Massive Wagons)

Nov 19: London O2 Academy Islington (w/ Massive Wagons)

Nov 20: Oxford O2 Academy (w/ Massive Wagons)

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute (w/ Diamond Head)

Nov 24: Troon Winterstorm

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock