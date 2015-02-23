The Darkness unleash Barbarian

The Darkness have released a video for Barbarian. Taken from the forthcoming Last Of Our Kind album, the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes, it’s the first material to emerge featuring new drummer Emily Dolan Davies.

Barbarian features “not one but two dramatic monologues, a guitar solo that has been declared ‘irresponsible’, a riff that weakens lady-knees and a chorus that makes grown men shit directly into their pants,” says singer Justin Hawkins. “The lyrics describe the Viking invasion of East Anglia which culminated in the decapitation of Edmund the Martyr. So yeah, classic Darkness.”

Last Of Our Kind will be released on June 1. The Darkness are touring Ireland In March, and other dates will be announced soon:

Mar 6: Dundalk, The Spirit Store Mar 7: Derry, The Nerve Centre Mar 8: Dublin, Whelan’s Mar 10: Dublin, Dcu Mar 11: Maynooth, Nuim Mar 12: Galway, Monroe’s Mar 14: Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse Mar 15: Tullamore, The Bridge House Mar 17: Cork, Cyprus Avenue Mar 18: Clonmel, O’keefe’s Mar 19: Newbridge, Judge Roy Bean’s

Last Of Our Kind tracklist