Easy Anglian rock behemoths The Darkness have released the latest single from their upcoming Dreams On Toast album. True to its title, Rock And Roll Party Cowboy is a livewire affair, kicking off with what sounds like a motorbike revving its engine before a classic, old-school riff powers proceedings towards the heart of Saturday night.

"Leather jacket, no sleeves," sings Hawkins. "Harley Davidson, yes, please!"

Hawkins then goes on to list the items an actual rock'n'roll party cowboy might accessorise with, including a Zippo lighter, Marlboro Reds and "sewn-on patches", and he's clearly speaking from experience.

"People recognise me as astronaut pirate movie star cool and that’s obviously accurate," advises Hawkins. "What they may have overlooked though, is that I am also Rock And Roll Party Cowboy cool… which is a good 15 per cent cooler! I think you’ll recognise that in the first listen."

Rock And Roll Party Cowboy is the follow-up to I Hate Myself, which was released in December, which was itself the follow-up to The Longest Kiss, which arrived in September.

The Darkness will celebrate the album's release with an 18-date UK tour which kicks off with a pair of hometown shows at Ipswich's Regent's Theatre on March 6 and 7. The schedule comes to a frothing climax at London's Wembley Arena on March 29. Support from Northern Irish rock trio Ash. Full dates below.

Dreams On Toast will be released on March 28.

The Darkness - Rock and Roll Party Cowboy (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

The Darkness: 20325 Tour

06 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre

07 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre

08 Mar: Oxford New Theatre

09 Mar: Swansea Arena

11 Mar: Guildford G Live

12 Mar: Hull Connexin Arena

14 Mar: Liverpool Guild Of Students

15 Mar: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

17 Mar: York Barbican

18 Mar: Edinburgh Usher Hall

20 Mar: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

21 Mar: Newcastle O2 City Hall

22 Mar: Manchester O2 Apollo

24 Mar: Bristol Beacon Theatre

25 Mar: Portsmouth Guildhall

27 Mar: Leicester De Montford Hall

28 Mar: Cambridge Corn Exchange

29 Mar: London OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets are on sale now.