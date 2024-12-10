The Darkness launch self-loathing new single I Hate Myself

East Anglian rock titans The Darkness have released a new single, I Hate Myself. The track comes from the band's upcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast, which will be released on March 28 and is the follow-up to 2021's Motorheart.

"At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing," boasts frontman Justin Hawkins. "I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences – to deny them and compartmentalise them is to deny ourselves an opportunity to grow. So, it's time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don't make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself."

I Hate Myself is the follow-up to The Longest Kiss, which was released in September, and coincides with a trio of UK in-store performances by the band. They appeared at Rough Trade in London this evening (December 10) and will follow that with trips to Rough Trade branches in Nottingham and Liverpool on December 11 and 12. They will play matinee and evening sets at all stores.

The Darkness will celebrate the release of the album with a UK tour. The run of 18 dates kicks off with a pair of shows at Ipswich's Regent's Theatre on March 6 and 7 and climaxes at London's Wembley Arena on March 29, with support from Northern Irish rock trio Ash. Tickets are selling fast.

The Darkness 2025 UK Tour

06 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre*

07 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre*

08 Mar: Oxford New Theatre*

09 Mar: Swansea Arena

11 Mar: Guildford G Live*

12 Mar: Hull Connexin Arena

14 Mar: Liverpool Guild Of Students

15 Mar: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

17 Mar: York Barbican*

18 Mar: Edinburgh Usher Hall

20 Mar: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

21 Mar: Newcastle O2 City Hall

22 Mar: Manchester O2 Apollo*

24 Mar: Bristol Beacon Theatre*

25 Mar: Portsmouth Guildhall*

27 Mar: Leicester De Montford Hall

28 Mar: Cambridge Corn Exchange*

29 Mar: London OVO Arena Wembley

* = Sold out

Tickets are on sale now.