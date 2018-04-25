The Darkness announce 'Live At Hammersmith' album

The Darkness - Live At Hammersmith Open Fire

Love Is Only A Feeling

Southern Trains

Black Shuck

One Way Ticket

Givin’ Up

All The Pretty Girls

Barbarian

Buccaneers Of Hispaniola

Friday Night

Makin’ Out

Every Inch Of You

Solid Gold

Stuck In A Rut

Get Your Hands Off My Woman

Growing On Me

Japanese Prisoner Of Love

Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)

I Believe In A Thing Called Love Pre-order from Amazon

The Darkness have announced details of a live album, Live At Hammersmith. The album was recorded at the Hammersmith Apollo in December 2017, during the band's Tour De Prance tour to support their Pinewood Smile album. The album will be released on June 15. The band have also released the first two tracks from the album, Buccaneers Of Hispaniola and a live version of the band's 2003 hit I Believe In A Thing Called Love.

"The Darkness is untamed," says Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. "It cannot be caged. Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild.

“Life is about experiences, not possessions. This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch Emmerdale with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith.”

The album will be released on CD, gatefold double vinyl and cassette, as well as across the streaming platforms. The band previous live releases were a series of guitar-shaped memory sticks containing live recordings from dates on the Blast Of Our Kind tour.

The Darkness will also be supporting the Hollywood Vampires on their forthcoming arena dates before playing outdoor shows with Queen + Adam Lambert in Glasgow and Dublin (full dates below)

The Darkness On Tour

Jun 16: Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK (w/ Hollywood Vampires)

Jun 17: Arena, Manchester, UK (w/ Hollywood Vampires)

Jun 19: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK (w/ Hollywood Vampires)

Jun 20: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK (w/ Hollywood Vampires)

Jul 06: TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow, UK (w/ Queen)

Jul 08: Marlay Park, Dublin, UK (w/ Queen)