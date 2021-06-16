The Cyberiam announce new studio album

Chicago prog rock quartet The Cyberiam have announced they will release their second album, Connected, on August 6.

The new album, the follow-up to 2018's self-titled debut album (The Cyberiam also released The Butterfly Effect EP in 2019), features nine tracks written by band members over a two-year span and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic at Sempleton Studios and Summer Home Studios.

As with the band’s previous releases, mixing was done by Keith Semple, mastering by prog legend Andy Van Dette, and artwork by bassist Brian Kovacs. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

“The loudest lesson that we’ve learned over the last year and a half is the importance of human connection," the band explain. "We all want to be connected. You, us, our communities, the places we live, the music… We're connected. This album talks about connection, feeling disconnected, connecting the dots, and our connection to you.”

Connected is available with streaming, digital download, and CD options, but it is also presented in a large 12”x12” booklet that that contains lyrics, credits, and pictures fans can keep with their record collections or display on their walls.

Pre-order Connected.

(Image credit: The Cyberiam)

The Cyberiam: Connected

1. Interrogation Room B

2. The Moral Landscape

3. Wakeup Call

4. Sunset on Mars

5. In SaN1tY

6. Be Connected

7. Wilde Things

8. Miles Away

9. Bigger Questions