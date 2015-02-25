The Blackout smash Kickstarter target

Welsh post-hardcore outfit the Blackout have raised over £17,000 just 24 hours after launching a Kickstarter campaign.

The band, who announced they’d split after their upcoming March UK tour, decided to launch a crowdfunding drive to raise £11,500 for a DVD/Blu-ray commemorating their 12 years together. But they smashed their target with 31 days remaining on the project.

They’ll film their last ever show in Merthyr Tydful Leisure Centre on March 28 and the recording will feature on the release titled This Is Where The Story Ends.

Along with the live footage, the package will also include a documentary with interviews going back to 2005 and bonus footage from their last-ever shows.

The band say: “This is something you’ve always asked us to do and since the end of the band is nigh, it seems like not only the perfect time to do it, but the perfect way to end it.”

They’re offering a range of incentives to backers including posters, a signed setlist form the last show and autographed instruments. Find out more. This Is Where The Story Ends will launch in May.

Their last studio work was EP Wolves, which was also funded on Kickstarter.

Mar 23: Birmingham Asylum

Mar 24: London Koko

Mar 25: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 26: Glasgow King Tuts

Mar 28: Merthyr Tydful Leisure Centre