The Blackout to split after final tour

The Blackout will split after a final UK tour, they’ve confirmed.

The Welsh outfit believe they’re “unable to sustain the band any more” and therefore October’s crowdfunded EP Wolves will be their last release.

The Blackout say: “We feel the time is right to bring it to a close. This is the hardest decision we have ever had to make as a band – and although we do it with heavy hearts, we also do with our heads held high.

“We are all extremely proud of Wolves, and are eternally grateful to each and every one of you who helped it get made.”

Thanking fans for their support, they add: “We achieved more than we ever dreamed of when we started. We play our farewell shows in March 2015 – there are no plans for anything more for The Blackout, so we hope you would like to come and party with us for the final time.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (December 3)

The Blackout farewell tour

Mar 23: Birmingham Asylum

Mar 24: London Koko

Mar 25: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 26: Glasgow King Tuts

Mar 28: Merthyr Tydful Leisure Centre