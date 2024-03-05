The Blackheart Orchestra need your help!

Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra have been struck with the worry of their 15-years old mixing desk breaking down irreparably at the beginning of their current UK tour, forcing the band to seek help from the prog community.

"Friday was not the start of the tour that we had wished for… just 48 seconds into our first song, our wonderful Dynacord mixing desk of 15 years and 1500 gigs gasped her last breath. So, we are left with a bit of a problem," the band have said.

"With 24 dates to go we need to find a staggering £3121 for a new mixing desk. A few of you lovely folks have already asked if you can help, and as a totally independent band sometimes we have to swallow our pride with a cup of camomile tea and accept help with enormous gratitude."

Anyone wishing to help the pair, Chrissy Mostyn and Rick Pilkington have come up with some novel suggestions. The band's next gig is at Liverpool's Zanzibar on March 9.

BUY A PART OF OUR NEW MIXER AND BECOME PART OF THE BAND

1. £ Any amount. Everyone who donates will have their name in the thank you section of our next album.

2. Buy a knob! There are 209 beautiful knobs on the Dynacord Powermate 1600 and we are offering you the once in a lifetime chance to have a knob named after you. We’re offering any knob for just £25. Your knob will be named after you for eternity.

3. Go further and we will name a channel fader after you for just £50 or for the biggest fans buy the entire channel of your favourite instrument for only £100. Imagine next time you come to a gig, say hello to your very own knob or fader. Invite your partner to meet your knob and take selfies to show your friends!

No matter how much or how little you feel you can donate we want you to know how much we love you and appreciate your contribution. Every single penny is massively appreciated.

Fans can make donations of any amount here.

The Blackheart Orchestra are currently on the road with Foxpalmer and Autumn Dawn Leader. You can view all the tour dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Mar 9: UK Liverpool Zanzibar

Mar 14: UK Milton Keynes The Stables *

Mar 16: UK Farnham Maltings

Mar 22: UK St. Leonards Kino Teatr

Mar 23: UK Sutton Sound Lounge

Mar 30: UK Abingdon Northcourt

Apr 5: UK Hull Adelphi

Apr 6: UK Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre

Apr 12: UK Leamington Spa Temperance *

Apr 13: UK Lichfield The Hub At St. Marys

Apr 19: UK Helmsley Arts Centre

Apr 20: UK Barton Upon Humber Ropery Hall

Apr 21: UK York Fulford Arms *

Apr 25: UK Corsham Poun Arts Centre

Apr 26: UK Crediton Arts Centre

Apr 28: UK Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre

May 4: UK Irvine Harbour Arts Centre

May 10: UK Newcastle Cluny

May 18: UK Swindon Arts Centre

Jun 2: UK Peterborough Key Theatre

Jun 14: NED Zoertemeer De Boerderij

Jun 15: NED Weert Poppodium de Bosuil

Jun 16: NED Uden De Pul

* with Autumn Dawn Leader

Get tickets.



