The Beatles to publish first official book in 20 years

The Beatles: Get Back, a new book telling the stories behind The Beatles’ final studio album Let It Be, is to be released in 2021. It will be the first official Beatles book released by the band since 2000’s The Beatles Anthology.

Featuring unseen images from Linda McCartney and Ethan A. Russell, whose photographs feature on the sleeve of Let It Be, the 240-page hardback book will include transcribed conversations drawn from the quartet’s 140 hours of studio recording sessions, edited by writer John Harris.

It also features a foreword from film director Peter Jackson, whose documentary about the album, also titled The Beatles: Get Back, will be released on August 27, 2021. Novelist Hanif Kureishi has written an introduction to the story.

The book will be published by Apple and Callaway Arts on August 31, 2021.

“It’s a joyous story,” says Callaway Arts and Entertainment CEO Nicholas Callaway. “It’s a very happy story about four geniuses gathering together in complete creative collaboration and making one last hurrah after changing the world through their music.”