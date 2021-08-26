The Beatles’ Let It Be set for massive deluxe reissue with bonus material

The Beatles’ final album Let It Be will be expanded and reissued on October 15 through Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

The 1970 record has been newly mixed in stereo by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos and will be released in a variety of formats to coincide with the premiere of Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back and a new book of the same name.

The Super Deluxe version packs in a wealth of bonus content, including 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix, which was compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

In the foreword to the new book, Paul McCartney reflects on the 1970 Let It Be documentary, saying: "I had always thought the original film was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us.

“It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

The Super Deluxe edition will be spread across 5CD/1 Blu-ray and along with the music will include a 105-page book featuring memorabilia such as track notes, never before published photographs, session notes, sketches and more. Let It Be will also be released on deluxe 2CD, deluxe 2LP and a 12-track standard CD.

To mark the news, three tracks from Let It Be have been released and can be listened to below: Let It Be (2021 Stereo Mix), Don’t Let Me Down (first rooftop performance) and For You Blue (Get Back LP Mix).

The Beatles: Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe) contents

* 5CD/1Blu-ray: album in new stereo mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit, new 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos album mixes, with 105-page hardbound book in a 10"x12" die-cut slipcase

* 180g, half-speed mastered vinyl 4LP + 45rpm 12-inch vinyl EP with 105-page hardbound book in a 12.5" x12.5” die-cut slipcase

* Digital Audio Collection (stereo + album mixes in hi res 96kHz/24-bit / Dolby Atmos)

* Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album): 12 tracks

* Previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams, rehearsals: 27 tracks

* Previously unreleased 1969 Get Back LP mix by Glyn Johns, newly mastered: 14 tracks

* Let It Be EP: 4 tracks

* Glyn Johns’ unreleased 1970 mixes: Across The Universe and I Me Mine

* Giles Martin & Sam Okell’s new stereo mixes: Don’t Let Me Down and Let It Be singles