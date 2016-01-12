The Arcs stream Lake Superior

The Arcs have released a steam of their track Lake Superior.

The side-project of Black Keys mainman Dan Auerbach say they were inspired to write the track after watching hit Netflix documentary Making A Murderer, which focuses on the case of convicted killer Steven Avery.

The band report: “Last week, we got a sneak peek at what goes on behind the curtains of our criminal justice system. A few sleepless nights later we gathered in the studio and wrote this song. Written, recorded, mixed and mastered in two days.”

Auerbach, Leon Michels, Richard Swift, Homer Steinweiss and Nick Movshon will donate proceeds from sales to the Innocence Project which was set up in 1992 to assist prisoners who could be proven innocent through DNA testing. It can be downloaded via iTunes.

The Arcs released their debut album Yours, Dreamily in 2015. They’ll play this year’s Coachella, in Indio, California, on April 16 and 23.