The 20 Million Club podcast: How did The Dark Side Of The Moon become the 4th best-selling album of all time ?

The sixth episode of Classic Rock's new podcast series The 20 Million Club is out now, with a look at Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon, the fourth best-selling album of all-time and an album recently voted the greatest ever rock album.

Hosted by British broadcasting legend Nicky Horne, The 20 Million Club also features guests appearances from Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn, alongside Scott Rowley, former Classic Rock Editor-In-Chief.

It's lyrically bleak, musically bonkers and It only has five real songs on it. So how did TDSOTM become the 4th best-selling album of all time? This month, The 20 Million Club swap personal tales of Nick Mason and Storm Thorgerson and consider why Dark Side was the most shoplifted album in HMV Glasgow in the 1990s.

PLUS: Is The Great Gig In The Sky an astonishing tour de force or just annoying? What's aged about the album? Who comes out of it the best? What does the sleeve actually mean?

All that and Nicky's bizarre encounter with Syd Barrett.

Since launch the team have argued the merits of AC/DC’s Back In Black, Led Zeppelin's 4th album, Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill, Queen's Greatest Hits, and Prince's Purple Rain.

EXTRAS:

The Mortality Sequence (aka the early version of The Great Gig In The Sky):

Actress Naomi Watts talked to The Guardian about her father Peter Watts, former Pink Floyd road manager and one of the voices on The Dark Side Of The Moon. Peter Watts is pictured on the sleeve of Ummagumma (below, right) with roadie Alan Styles (left):

(Image credit: Pink Floyd)

Scott's Storm Thorgerson obituary has several stories about the man (who wrote a monthly column on album art for Classic Rock) is also online.