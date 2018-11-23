Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon voted best rock album ever

Pink Floyd's album The Dark Side Of The Moon has been voted the greatest rock album ever. The album was released in 1973, and had since gone on to sell over 45 million copies.

The vote took place on the Louder website over the last few weeks, with thousands of votes being placed for more than 500 different albums. Unlike most polls, which offer voters a finite list of titles to choose from, the poll allowed people to choose any album at all.

While major names like Judas Priest, Pantera, Genesis, King Crimson, Genesis, Boston and Slipknot fell just short of the Top 50, some artists ended up with multiple albums in the final count, including Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Black Sabbath and Floyd, whose albums The Wall and Wish You Were Here both made the Top 20.

The Top 10 is as follows:

10. Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti

9. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast

8. AC/DC: Powerage

7. The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

6. Queen: A Night At The Opera

5. Led Zeppelin: IV

4. Metallica: Master Of Puppets

3. AC/DC: Back In Black

2. Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

1: Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon

