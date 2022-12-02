That Joe Payne reveals video trailer for new Xmas album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

That Joe Payne has just released his brand new Christmas album Ding Dong!

That Joe Payne
(Image credit: Press)

That Joe Payne has shared a video trailer for his brand new Christmas album, Ding Dong, which is released today.

The new album was inspired by a Christmas Livestream of seasonal song-requests during the 2020 winter lockdown, Payne made the decision to write a festive album, including last year’s single, O Holy Night. Although originally intended as an album of carols, the singer spontaneously found himself writing several original songs instead, some only imagined and finished as recently as mid-November. What he ended up with is an eclectic mix of songs, ranging from medieval choir to modern R&B in style.

"Every year I get more and more sick of hearing the same old Christmas songs on repeat," says Payne. "However, when I first started doing some Christmas themes shows a couple of years ago, it occurred to me that I could actually begin to take some control of this problem by producing the music that I – and hopefully my listeners – would actually want to listen to, instead!

"I’m incredibly proud of this album, and actually think that these songs are amongst the best I’ve ever written. Considering it only began as a bit of fun, it’s turned out surprisingly well, and I’ve every hope that the record has what it takes to cheer up even the grumpiest of humbugs."

The writing, recording, and arrangement took place at Payne’s home studio in Northampton between November 2021 - November 2022 and was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Max Read. Produced by That Joe Payne & Max Read. Guests include Joshua Ryan and Esmeralda Edwards.

Get Ding Dong.

That Joe Payne

(Image credit: Press)

That Joe Payne: Ding Dong
1. Ding Dong (Merry Me, I’m High)
2. Christmas Cheer
3. Greatest Gift of All
4. Present 4 U
5. Dry January
6. The Ghost of Christmas Past
7. Gloria
8. O Holy Night

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.