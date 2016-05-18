Testament hope to finish Brotherhood Of The Snake by June

Testament aim to finish their next album The Brotherhood Of The Snake by next month, Chuck Billy has confirmed.

The vocalist says they’re going into the studio to lay down tracks next week so they can wrap up before their European tour in June.

Billy tells The Metallist: “We’re going into the studio on Wednesday to start tracking the record – we’ll hopefully have it done by June when we go over to Europe. We hope to have it delivered by the time we come over to Europe.

“So there is a lot going on – touring, writing, recording – and we’re trying to get it all done. We’ve been working on it for quite some time and, for one reason or another, shows come up or our feelings aren’t there yet. We’re at that place right now we’re feeling pretty good about what we have.”

He also hints they’re planning to return to Europe with Amon Amarth later in the year.

Billy says: “In October we’re going to be doing the Amon Amarth tour, supporting them. That’s a European tour. That will be a great tour for us as our new record should be out by then – it’s great timing for us.”

The singer previously said the upcoming album was inspired by the connection between religion and aliens. They’ll kick off their European shows at Clisson’s Hellfest, France, on June 17.

Meanwhile, Testament’s lead guitarist Alex Skolnick will be at the TeamRock-sponsored HeavyCon at London’s Excel from September 30 - October 2.

May 28: Baltimore Maryland Deathfest, MD

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Jun 21: Leamington The Assembly, UK

Jun 22: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jun 23: London Brooklyn Bowl, UK

Jun 24: Leeuwarden Stichting Dokk’Em Open Air, Netherlands

Jun 25: Cottbus Gladhouse, Germany

Jun 28: Wroclaw Klub Eter, Poland

Jun 29: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 14: Balingen Bang Your Head Open Air, Germany

Jul 15: Bernsdorf Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 23: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 21: Saint Noiff Motocultur, France