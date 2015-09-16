TesseracT stream Polaris in full

TesseracT have streamed fourth album Polaris in full ahead of its release on September 18 (Friday).

The nine-track follow-up to 2013’s Altered State sees the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, after Ashe O’Hara appeared on the third release.

Tompkins says: “Do you know that feeling you get as you’re stood in line for a roller-coaster? That’s the exact feeling we have about releasing Polaris.

“The stream signifies the real start of the Polaris World Tour for us. We can’t wait to see you guys out there on the road as we try to visit as much of this tiny planet as we can over the next two years.”

TesseracT tour the UK and Europe in February.

Tracklist