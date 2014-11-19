Tesla’s Frank Hannon looks for World Peace

Tesla Guitarist Frank Hannon will release his latest solo album World Peace before Christmas.

Earlier this year, Tesla released 9th album Simplicity – their first studio outing since 2008’s Forever More. And it’s been revealed Hannon started working on new solo tracks immediately after the Californian rockers wrapped up their most recent offering.

A statement of his website reads: “In a burst of creative energy, Hannon started writing his own batch of songs shortly after Tesla released their latest album Simplicity.

“While on the road touring during the summer or 2014, Frank spent all the lonely hours in his hotel rooms recording musical ideas and the ideas started flowing so he would literally be recording music in the dressing room five minutes prior to Tesla stepping on stage.

“After returning home Frank knew he had a batch of strong material, so current Frank Hannon Band members bassist Aaron Leigh and drummer Kelly Smith joined him in the studio to help put the album into fruition.”

To mark the announcement, Hannon’s released a teaser featuring snippets of tracks from the album. Hear it below. He’s also offering an exclusive fan club sale where those who join can pick up an autographed CD prior to its official release.

The track Electric Chair is currently available to purchase via iTunes.

