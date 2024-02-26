Blues rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a mammoth summer and fall leg of their Deuces Wild tour. The new run of dates will kick off on May 22 at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR, and climax at the The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on October 9.

The tour includes two dates at the Tedeschi Truck Band's traditional second home at the Beacon Theater in New York on September 24 and 25. The 12-piece also play three dates at the Beacon this week, on the first leg of the Deuces Wild tour, which began in Atlantic City NJ on February 16. Full dates below.

Support on the summer and fall legs of the tour comes variously from Little Feat, Margo Price, Joe Purdy and Greensky Bluegrass. A Swamp Family ticket presale starts on Wednesday, February 28 at 10am local time, while the public sale starts on Friday, March 1 at the same time.

Tedeschio Trucks Band: Deuces Wild tour

Feb 29: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 02: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 05: Washington Warner Theater DC

Mar 06: Washington Warner Theater DC

Mar 07: Washington Warner Theater DC

Mar 09: Baltimore Hippodrome Theatre, MD

Mar 12: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

Mar 13: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

Mar 14: Durham DPAC, NC

Mar 16: St. Augustine St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

May 02: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand & Soul, FL

May 04: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand & Soul, FL

May 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

May 23: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

May 25: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

May 27: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

May 28: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

May 31: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA^

Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA^

Jun 04: Reno Grand Sierra, NV^

Jun 05: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA^

Jun 07: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA^

Jun 08: San Diego CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA^

Jun 09: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA^

Jun 11: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ&

Jun 14: Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK&

Jun 15: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX#

Jul 24: Grand Junction Las Colonias Park Amphitheater, CO*

Jul 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO*

Jul 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO*

Jul 29: La Vista The Astro Amphitheater, NE*

Jul 31: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL*

Aug 02: Minneapolis The Armory, MN*

Aug 03: Minneapolis The Armory, MN*

Aug 06: St. Louis The Fabulous Fox Theatre, MO*

Aug 07: Toledo Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, OH*

Aug 09: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI*

Aug 10: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI*

Aug 11: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI*

Aug 13: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center*, OH

Aug 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON*

Aug 16: Canandaigua CMAC, NY*

Aug 17: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Aug 20: Lewiston Artpark Mainstage Theater, NY*

Aug 21: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD*

Aug 23: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 24: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 25: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY*^

Aug 28: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA*

Aug 30: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY*^

Aug 31: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY*>

Sept 01: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH*

Sept 20: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond Festival, KY

Sept 21: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Sept 24: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Sept 25: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Sept 27: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Sept 28: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Oct 01: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA

Oct 04: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 08: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Oct 09: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

^ Special Guest Little Feat

* Special Guest Margo Price

& Special Guest Joe Purdy

> Special Guest Greensky Bluegrass

# supporting Chris Stapleton

