Tedeschi Trucks Band release poignant tribute to late keyboardist Kofi Burbridge

Tedeschi Trucks Band have launched a video for Sweet Soul Song, taken from the upcoming final part of the band's I Am The Moon tetralogy, Episode IV. Farewell. The song was written as a tribute to late keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in 2019.

“When we lost Kofi we were rethinking what we were doing to our very core,” Derek Trucks told Classic Rock earlier this year. “We needed to take a break and think about doing something else. He was such a huge part of who we are, and he’d been with me for almost twenty years, shoulder to shoulder. He was such an incredible person and a genius, one of a kind.”

Sweet Soul Song was co-written by Trucks alongside new keyboardist Gabe Dixon and Tedeschi Trucks Band vocalist Mike Mattison.

"That was Gabe," says Trucks. "He had the idea of writing about Kofi. Gabe’s lyrics: 'I feel your rhythm moving me/'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing' – that hit me between the eyes."

“Gabe obviously had an incredible amount of respect and reverence for Kofi and his playing and who he was, but Gabe was his own person,” Trucks told Classic Rock. “He sat down in that chair like it was his, but in a different way, but with total respect for what had happened there. If someone had sat there and tried to do a Kofi thing, something would’ve repelled you from it."

The final part of I Am The Moon will be released on August 26, while the fourth in a series of accompanying films will premiere on the band's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) on August 22. On the same day, Tedeschi Trucks Band will be performing tracks from the new collection on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

Aug 18: San Diego Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 20: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 23: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA

Aug 24: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 27: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 28: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 31: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID

Sep 01: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Sep 03: Moorhead Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater, MN

Oct 17: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 20: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Oct 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 22: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 25: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Edel-optics.de Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands

Nov 02: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

Nov 04: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 05: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 06: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Nov 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 15: Paris Bataclan, France

