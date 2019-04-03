Ted Bundy thriller starring Metallica’s James Hetfield is heading to Netflix

The thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile starring Metallica’s James Hetfield is coming to Netflix next month.

The Joe Berlinger-directed movie about serial killer Ted Bundy had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah earlier this year, and sees Hetfield take on the role of Officer Bob Hayward alongside Zac Efron (Bundy) and Lily Collins (Liz Kloepfer).

Netflix have secured the rights to the movie and it’ll be available to stream from May 3.

To mark the announcement, a new trailer has been released which can be watched below.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Ted is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man.

“A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out... until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered.

“Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia – and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath.”

Metallica will embark on the next leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour across Europe from May 1, with shows planned throughout the summer.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany