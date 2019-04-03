Ted Bundy thriller starring Metallica’s James Hetfield is heading to Netflix

The thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile starring Metallica’s James Hetfield is coming to Netflix next month.
The Joe Berlinger-directed movie about serial killer Ted Bundy had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah earlier this year, and sees Hetfield take on the role of Officer Bob Hayward alongside Zac Efron (Bundy) and Lily Collins (Liz Kloepfer).
Netflix have secured the rights to the movie and it’ll be available to stream from May 3.
To mark the announcement, a new trailer has been released which can be watched below.
A synopsis of the film reads: “Ted is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man.
“A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out... until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered.
“Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia – and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath.”
Metallica will embark on the next leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour across Europe from May 1, with shows planned throughout the summer.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany