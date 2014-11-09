TeamRock Tracks of the Week

Another week, another clutch of brilliant new songs...

FOO FIGHTERS - WHAT DID I DO? / GOD AS MY WITNESS

The best song yet from the Foo’s forthcoming Sonic Highways album? Quite possibly? The Beatles’ lawyers might want to cop an ear to God As My Witness, mind…

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - ONE AND ALL Ever wondered what Billy Corgan’s mob would sound like with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee providing the backbeat? Well, wonder no longer! (Spoiler alert: They sound the same as they’ve always done…)

SOUNDGARDEN - STORM

We’re going to move away from the ‘90s any moment now - promise - but this is just too good to ignore. Taken from the forthcoming Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path rarities collection, this new Soundgarden track is typically off-kilter, but very, very cool, with Chris Cornell turning in a masterful vocal performance to pierce the stoniest of hearts.

TURBOWOLF - RABBITS FOOT

Currently coming to the end of their UK tour with Royal Blood, Bristol’s Turbowolf have a healthy respect for a) rock’s rich heritage and b) making an absolute fucking racket, which they demonstrate to fine effect on the groovelicious Rabbits Foot. Their new album, Two Hands, is out next April. Start saving your pennies/Euros/whatever…

THE BRONX - NEW BEAT So, this is our favourite video of the week. Taken from the forthcoming third Mariachi El Bronx album, cunning titled Marichi El Bronx, this lyric video for New Beat is trippy and psychedelic and features dancing skeletons and all manner of desert-based weirdness. Well played compadres.

AC/DC - DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP Not a new tune, admittedly, but unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you’ll understand why this song has been stuck in our heads…