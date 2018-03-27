TeamRock rebrands to become Louder

Today, we launched a new music site called Louder. You’re on it right now.

Louder replaces the old TeamRock brand, but that’s not all. Your daily fix of music news, interviews and features from Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and The Blues will continue as it always has, while Louder gives us the opportunity to bring you guitar-led music of all kinds.

Alt.rock, indie, alternative, hard rock, heavy metal, prog, punk, blues, rock'n'roll and everything in-between will be covered on Louder - making it the place to visit for the best coverage of the music you love and care about.

Not only will we have all the latest daily news, but Louder will also be the definitive music site for interviews, opinion pieces, new band profiles, buying guides and much, much more – all tailored for you, the passionate music fan.

And, because there’s no paywall, all of our archive content is now available to everyone.

Editor In Chief Scott Rowley says: “Moving to a new web platform and launching Louder gives us the chance to build on what we started with TeamRock and take it to the next level.

With Louder, we want to develop a brand for the new breed of music fan Editor In Chief Scott Rowley

“The way people discover and consume music has changed. Brands like Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog are strong, trustworthy brands for people who’ve chosen their tribe.

“With Louder, we want to develop a brand for the new breed of music fan who’s not as hung up on labels or genres but discovering music via Spotify, YouTube and Bandcamp.

“Louder will be the place to discover the best of our legacy brands – and much more besides. The one real strength of TeamRock was the idea of community – with Louder, we want to take that even further.

“Our audience know more than we do – and there’s more of you than us – so we want to get you involved. Expect new ideas, new partnerships and new ways of working.”

Together we’re Louder.