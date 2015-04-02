TeamRock Radio to air Mick Ralphs special on April 3

On April 6, Bad Company’s first two albums – their 1974 self-titled debut and the 1975 follow-up, ‘Straight Shooter’ – will enjoy a re-release featuring re-mastered and previously unreleased tracks.

To mark the event, TeamRock Radio’s Nicky Horne hosted An Evening With Mick Ralphs at Gibson Studio in London last month, where he and the Bad Company guitarist talked in detail about the band’s history in front of a live audience.

You can listen to this interview during the Classic Rock Magazine show on TeamRock Radio this Friday (April 3), between 6pm-8pm.

