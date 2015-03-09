TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (9.3.15 – 15.3.15)

The last six days, 23 hours and 30 mins were spent toiling away on this, the brand new TeamRock Radio playlist. The rest was used to make coffee. Check out which anthems have been promoted to our A-List and we reveal which bands have been added. So, without any further ado, here’s what the next seven days will sound like…

A-LIST Foo Fighters – Congregation (Columbia) Mötley Crüe – All Bad Things (Eleven Seven) Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise) Sleeping With Sirens – We Like It Loud (Epitaph) The Offspring – Coming For You (Columbia) Von Hertzen Brothers – New Day Rising (Big Machine/Spinefarm)

B-LIST Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) New addition: This song is so good, I’m crying happy tears of joy. Ahem. Welcome back, Faith No More!

Fall Out Boy – Irresistible (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Falling In Reverse – Just Like You (Epitaph)

Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) New addition: Currently tearing up venues around the UK, this track is destined to be huge. Can I get an Amen?! Sorry.

In This Moment – Big Bad Wolf (Atlantic) Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic) Marmozets – Is It Horrible? (Roadrunner) The Black Keys – Weight Of Love (Nonesuch)

C-LIST As It Is – Concrete (Fearless) New addition: The hottest new pop/punk band around have dropped another track from their upcoming debut album. While not officially a single, this definitely bodes well for their year. Ones to watch on the Warped tour.

Black Star Riders – _Finest Hour _(Nuclear Blast) New addition: After landing number 13 in the albums chart, Black Star Riders must be feeling pretty, pretty good. You could almost say this is… wait for it… their finest hour! Thank you. Please try the lobster.

Blackberry Smoke – Too High Incubus – Absolution Calling (Island) New addition: S.C.I.E.N.C.E this ain’t, but the return of Incubus sees a melodic, mature sound from one of every stoners’ favourite bands.

Neck Deep – Growing Pains (Hopeless) Nightwish – Elan (Nuclear Blast)

Papa Roach – Falling Apart (Eleven Seven) New addition: As unpredictable as a honey badger’s cuddle, there’s a definite Djent-esque vibe to this latest track from P-Roach. We can’t wait for the post-skifflecore album.

Scott Weiland - & The Wildabouts – White Lightning (earMUSIC) Stone Sour – The Dark (Roadrunner)

The Amity Affliction – Death’s Hand (Roadrunner) New addition: A defiant rallying cry for anyone who’s ever suffered with depression. It’s also a damn cool title and a bloody good song. It’s easy to see how the latest album has already gone gold in their native Oz.

The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) New addition: If you can imagine playing Alex Kidd on an old Sega Master System while twisted off your face, you’ll be somewhere close to this latest track from The Day Is My Enemy. Go on, just imagine it.

Thunder – The Thing I Want (earMUSIC) New addition: As if it was done just to flick the Vs at Gene Simmons and the ‘rock is dead’ brigade, Thunder only went and scored a top ten album! Go on my son(s)! This latest track is everything you expect.

We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner) New addition: Do you think living with Sebastian Bach in Los Angeles affected Danny Worsnop at all?

While She Sleeps – Our Legacy (Epic)

