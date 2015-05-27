TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Here’s a run down of which new songs and modern classics make up this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist. This is a rock buffet of sorts; come fill your plate.

**A-LIST **Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) Enter Shikari – Torn Apart (Ambush Reality) Fall Out Boy – Uma Thurman (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Panic! at the Disco – Hallelujah (Fueled By Ramen) Slayer – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast)

B-LIST Black Stone Cherry – Bad Luck & Hard Love (Roadrunner) Brand New – Mene Marilyn Manson – The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles (Cooking Vinyl) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless) Slash – The Dissident (Roadrunner) Twenty One Pilots – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) We Are Harlot – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner) New additions: Bullet For My Valentine – No Way Out (RCA) Foo Fighters – I Am A River (Columbia)

**C-LIST **As It Is – Cheap Shots & Setbacks (Fearless) August Burns Red – The Wake (Fearless) Billy Idol – Save Me Now (BFI/Kobalt) Biters – Reckless Heart (Earache) Citizen – Cement (Run For Cover) Crobot – Full Moon Howl (Nuclear Blast) Kill It Kid – Blood Stop And Run (Sire) Paradise Lost – No Hope In Sight (Century Media) Refused – Elektra (Epitaph) Sleeping With Sirens – The Strays (Epitaph) The Bohicas – Where You At (Domino) The Dead Daisies – Mexico (Spitfire) New additions: Faith No More – Sunny Side Up (Reclamation /Ipecac) Lamb Of God – Still Echoes (Nuclear Blast) Muse – Mercy (Warner)

**Breaking Bands with Sophie K **Sophie K’s Record Of The Week will be Your Kisses Burn Like Fire by Picturebooks.