TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

A sculptor will take a piece of raw material – something like marble, for example – and chip away at it until their artist vision begins to emerge. That’s what we do at TeamRock Radio to create your weekly playlist, but with sounds and spirited debate. But it’s exactly the same, really, because we have tea-breaks and nurse our cut thumbs.

So, here’s what will be beamed from our HQ, directly into your earholes…

**A-LIST **ALABAMA SHAKES – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) FALL OUT BOY – Uma Thurman (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) MUSE – Dead Inside (Warner) SEASICK STEVE – Summertime Boy (Caroline) SLAYER – When The Stillness Comes (Nuclear Blast)

**C-LIST **AS IT IS – Cheap Shots & Setbacks (Fearless) ATREYU – So Others May Live (Spinefarm) BRAND NEW – Mene CHUNK! NO CAPTAIN CHUNK! – Playing Dead (Fearless) CROBOT – Full Moon Howl (Nuclear Blast) REFUSED – Elektra (Epitaph) THE DEAD DAISIES – Mexico (Spitfire) UPON A BURNING BODY – Bring The Rain (Sumerian) WE ARE HARLOT – Easier To Leave (Roadrunner) YOUNG GUNS – Daylight (Virgin/EMI)

**NEW ADDITIONS TO THE C-LIST **KILL IT KID – Blood Stop And Run (Sire)

PARADISE LOST – No Hope In Sight (Century Media)

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS – The Strays (Epitaph)

GUN – One Wrong Turn (Caroline)

