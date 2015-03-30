TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Grasp my virtual hand as I take you through this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist…

**A-List ** All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Fall Out Boy – Irresistible (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise)

**B-List **A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) Blackberry Smoke – Too High (Earache) Falling In Reverse – Just Like You (Epitaph) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic)

Muse – Dead Inside (Warner Bros) New addition: If Prince were to cover Radio Ga Ga while being goosed by James Bond, it may well sound like this first single proper from the upcoming Muse album – although I doubt that was their inspiration. Imagine being a fly on that wall if it was.

The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner) While She Sleeps – Our Legacy (Epic)

**C-List **As It Is – Concrete (Fearless) Black Star Riders – Finest Hour (Nuclear Blast) Coal Chamber – I.O.U. Nothing (Napalm) Hands Like Houses – I Am (Rise) Incubus – Absolution Calling (Island)

Lower Than Atlantis – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony) New addition: If this new one from the Watford quartet isn’t licenced by some dating website for their TV ads soon, there’s something wrong with the world.

Nightwish – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) New addition: Featuring a spoken-word intro from arch-atheist Professor Richard Dawkins, this latest single from Endless Forms Most Beautiful is Nightwish firing on all cylinders, and promises to sound huge at Wembley Arena this December.

Papa Roach – Falling Apart (Eleven Seven) Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache)

Sleeping With Sirens – _Go Go Go _(Epitaph) New addition: They like it loud. And sold-out, if their UK tour that kicked off last night in Norwich is anything to go by. With a new album and more UK dates in diary, expect to hear a lot about SWS in the coming weeks.

The Amity Affliction – Death’s Hand (Roadrunner)

The Answer – Long Live The Renegades (Napalm) This latest track from Raise A Little Hell sees The Answer doing what The Answer do best; chew bubblegum and kick ass. And they’re all out of bubblegum.

The Cadillac Three – Peace, Love & Whiskey (Spinefarm) New addition: The Cadillac Three really couldn’t be more unashamedly Southern if they tried. Imagine a 3-piece from Basingstoke sponsored by a moonshine company. DOES. NOT. COMPUTE. That said, this blinder of a track reminds me of old-school Pride & Glory which can only be a good thing.

Thunder – The Thing I Want (earMUSIC)

Tremonti - Another Heart (Fret12) New addition: If this first track from the new Tremonti album doesn’t sound like a slightly heavier Alter Bridge minus Myles Kennedy, I shall eat my own underwear… My underwear is safe. Thank God.

Plus: Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week is Twenty-One Pilots’ Fairly Local.

