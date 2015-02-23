TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (23.2.15 – 1.3.15)

As February prepares to hand the month baton onto March, here’s a look at which songs will soundtrack your next seven days. Check out which big hitters have made it to our A-List and give a warm welcome the newest additions to the TeamRock Radio family…

A-List Foo Fighters – Congregation (Columbia) Halestorm – Apocalyptic (Atlantic) Mötley Crüe – All Bad Things (Eleven Seven) Royal Blood – Out Of The Black (Warner) Von Hertzen Brothers – New Day Rising (Big Machine/Spinefarm)

B-List Architects – Youth Is Wasted On The Young (Epitaph) Black Label Society – Heart Of Darkness (Mascot) Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise) Sleeping With Sirens – We Like It Loud (Epitaph) The Black Keys – Weight Of Love (Nonesuch) The Cadillac Three – Party Like You (Spinefarm) The Offspring – Coming For You (Columbia) We Are Harlot – Dancing On Nails (Roadrunner)

C-List As It Is – Dial Tones (Fearless) Attila – Proving Grounds [NEW ADDITION] Danko Jones – Do You Wanna Rock? In This Moment – Big Bad Wolf (Atlantic) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic) [NEW ADDITION] Marmozets – Is It Horrible? (Roadrunner) [NEW ADDITION] Neck Deep – Growing Pains (Hopeless) Nightwish – Elan (Nuclear Blast) [NEW ADDITION] Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts – White Lightning (Ear Music) [NEW ADDITION] Stone Sour – The Dark (Roadrunner) [NEW ADDITION] The Answer – Red (Napalm) Turbowolf – Nine Lives [NEW ADDITION] Young Guns – Speaking In Tongues (Virgin/EMI)