“So for the third time this year, Monday morning shows up like an unwelcome house guest you’re obliged to take in,” says TeamRock Radio’s Dewsbury. “They then proceed to traipse mud all over the place, laze in your favourite spot on the couch and help themselves to your favourite biscuits. If you can’t imagine that, ask my parents. They’ll probably be able to describe it for you. Here’s this week’s playlist…”

AC/DC – Rock Or Bust (Columbia) Another week, another helping of AC/DC. What else is there to say? All Time Low – Something’s Gotta Give (Hopeless) NEW ADDITION: You don’t sell out Wembley Arena in less than a week without having a damn catchy tune or two to your name. Add another one to the list…

As Lions – The Fall NEW ADDITION: From the ashes of Rise To Remain comes a phoenix in the shape of As Lions. Black Star Riders – The Killer Instinct (Nuclear Blast) The title track from the former Thin Lizzy and Almighty guys’ second album, out next month. Blackberry Smoke – Let Me Help You (Find The Door) Is it even possible to dislike Blackberry Smoke? On the strength of this first track taken from the upcoming Holding All The Roses, not bloody likely.

Enter Shikari – Anaesthetist (Ambush Reality) Brilliant new track from the St Albans mob, who’ve released The Mindsweep today. We’d have played it anyway, just for the line ‘You f***ing spanner’. Lyrical genius. Falling In Reverse – God, If You Are Above (Epitaph) Ronnie Radke’s mob return with a gigantic, soaring anthem. We can’t wait to hear what the rest of the album sounds like. Halestorm – Apocalyptic (Atlantic) NEW ADDITION: Halestorm are back with leather-lunged frontwoman Lzzy Hale and the guys on fine form. That upcoming tour with Nothing More and Wilson is looking better by the minute.

**King 810 – Desperate Lovers (Roadrunner) **If you listen very carefully, you might just make out some anger management issues here. That riff, though. **Marilyn Manson – Deep Six (Cooking Vinyl) **Deep Six is from his new album, The Pale Emperor, out today. A great return to form from the Double M. And have you seen the video? Next level weirdness. **Royal Blood – Out Of The Black (Warner) ** NEW ADDITION: The career trajectory of the Brighton two-piece over the last 12 months has been less of a curve and more of a vertical line going straight up. Tunes as strong as this one are kinda the reason why.

Slipknot – Killpop (Roadrunner) We’re all moist with anticipation at the Prepare For Hell tour landing in London later this week. The Defiled – Five Minutes (Nuclear Blast) An unusually sombre track from The Defiled. One of the best tracks on Daggers, without doubt. Although it begs the question of why it wasn’t released as a single earlier in the album cycle The Prodigy – Nasty (Cooking Vinyl) NEW ADDITION: Shapes will be thrown and teeth will be gnashed. The Prodigy are back. Good.

**Scorpions – We Built This House **NEW ADDITION: Imagine the Scorpions firing on all cylinders, writing a song with a massive chorus about building a metaphorical house out of Rock. That’s exactly what this sounds like. Prepare for one hellacious singalong at Ramblin’ Man Fair… Thunder – Wonder Days (earMUSIC) NEW ADDITION: Thunder are remarkably prolific for a band who’ve called it a day as often as they have. Now on their 874th reunion (possibly) and with a live video shot in front of 15000 fans, this is Thunder sounding as Thunder should. Turbowolf – Rabbits Foot With a brilliantly quirky video that looks like it was shot in a Yorkshire Working Mens Club, this hugely catchy track is guaranteed to stay in your head for ages.

