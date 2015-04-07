TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

With the Easter weekend and that ill-advised chocolate binge now nothing but a memory receding into life’s rear-view mirror, here’s the latest TeamRock Radio playlist update…

**A-List **AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) All Time Low – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) Faith No More – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) Fall Out Boy – Irresistible (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2) Halestorm – Amen (Atlantic) Muse – Dead Inside (Warner)

**B-List **A Day To Remember – City Of Ocala (Victory) Blackberry Smoke – Too High (Earache) Falling In Reverse – Just Like You (Epitaph) Mallory Knox – Getaway (Epic) Sleeping With Sirens – Go Go Go (Epitaph) The Amity Affliction – Death’s Hand (Roadrunner) The Prodigy – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) We Are Harlot – The One (Roadrunner) While She Sleeps – Our Legacy (Epic)

C-List As It Is – Concrete (Fearless) Black Star Riders – Finest Hour (Nuclear Blast) Coal Chamber – I.O.U. Nothing (Napalm) Hands Like Houses – I Am (Rise) Incubus – Absolution Calling (Island) Lower Than Atlantis – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony) Nightwish – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) Rival Sons – Good Luck (Earache) The Answer – Long Live The Renegades (Napalm) The Cadillac Three – Peace, Love & Whiskey (Spinefarm)

The Graveltones – World On A String (Lagoon Dog) New addition: Cracking new track from Jimmy and Mikey. We’ll also be playing the version recorded as part of their Absolute Music Bunker Session for TeamRock Radio.

Theory Of A Deadman – Panic Room (Roadrunner) New addition: Hands-up, I thought this latest one from TOADM was going to be bobbins. The good news is it rocks a lot harder than I thought it would, and will no doubt be played to death on US rock stations.

Tom DeLonge – New World Is it just me, or does this latest new track from the former Blink-182 frontman bear more than a resemblance Alkaline Trio? Or am I just looking for irony where none exists? Damn catchy, in any case.

Tremonti - Another Heart (Fret12)

