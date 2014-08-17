TeamRock charity auction: last few hours

The great and the good of the rock and metal world have really come together to support kids in need, donating a huge array of incredible memorabilia to our Monster Rock Auction. Successful bids will benefit three children's charities - Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline. But there are only a few hours left.

The auction closes just before midnight tonight (GMT), and features items donated by artists including Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, Alice In Chains, Slash, Rick Wakeman and Jethro Tull.

The auction includes signed guitars, unique prints, signed setlists, a Slayer crash helmet, a Babymetal towel, and an Orange amplifier signed by Black Sabbath, The Temperance Movement, Blackberry Smoke, Fish, Chris Barber, Thunder, Virgin Marys, Shep Gordon, Saxon, The Darkness, Rush, Laura Wilde, Rick Wakeman, Status Quo, Mott The Hoople, Stephen Dale Petit, Hawkwind, Graveltones, Black Star Riders, Billy Morrison and Zakk Wylde. Yikes!

Bid Now. Bid High. Bid Hard.