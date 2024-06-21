"Thank you for waiting three hours to come play drums with us." Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane guest with Foo Fighters at their London Stadium show

Shane Hawkins makes a surprise appearance with Foo Fighters at the first of their two stadium shows in London

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins
Foo Fighters were joined onstage at London Stadium last night, June 20, by a very special guest, Taylor Hawkins' son Shane. 

Hawkins joined Dave Grohl's band during the encore section of the show at the home of West Ham United F.C. to play I'll Stick Around, the second single from the American band's self-titled 1995 debut album.

Dave Grohl greeted Hawkins with the words "Hi Shane, thank you for waiting three hours to come play drums with us", before the band launched into the song, which the drummer wrote about his formerly fractious relationship with Courtney Love. Earlier in the evening Grohl had dedicated a performance of Aurora, from the band's There Is Nothing Left To Lose album, to the Hawkins family.

This was not the first time that Shane Hawkins, whose father tragically passed away on March 25, 2022 during a Foo Fighters' South American tour, has played onstage with the band.

In September '22 the young drummer performed My Hero with Foo Fighters at the Wembley Stadium edition of the all-star Tribute Concert honouring his father, and later joined the band at the US staging of the concert, to perform I'll Stick Around and My Hero at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. 

Hawkins' appearances at the shows subsequently earned him the 'Performance Of The Year' award at the annual Drumeo Awards.

Watch Hawkins play with Foo Fighters in London below:

Foo Fighters will play London Stadium once again tomorrow night, June 22, before rounding off their UK stadium tour with a show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 25.

