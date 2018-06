Tarja Turunen has made a track from her upcoming new album available to stream.

The album, Left In The Dark, was previously only available as an exclusive tour CD as part of a ticket bundle on Tarja’s tour for previous release Colours In The Dark.

Left In The Dark contains b-sides, rarities, demos and instrumental versions as well as five previously unreleased versions of tracks. It is released on Friday, July 4.

Stream the full orchestra version of Neverlight below.

Tarja: Neverlight (Full Orchestra Version)