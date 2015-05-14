Algy Ward’s Tank return with Sturmpanzer

Algy Ward’s Tank have announced details of their latest album titled Sturmpanzer.

Ward split from Tank members Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans and launched his own version of the group for the release of 2013’s Breath Of The Pit.

His former bandmates announced Valley Of Tears this year after extending their deal with Metal Mind Productions.

No firm release date has been set for Sturmpanzer but it’s been confirmed it’ll launch later this year.

Sturmpanzer tracklist