Tame Impala win Best International Group Brit Award

Tame Impala have scooped the Best International Group award at the 2016 Brits.

The Australian outfit picked up the prize last night (February 24) at London’s O2 Arena for their latest album Currents.

The band muscled out U2, Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes and Eagles Of Death Metal to the winning spot.

Accepting the award, frontman Kevin Parker said: “This is truly amazing. It’s pretty amazing to be invited to your award ceremony, to this night, let alone be given an award to accept.”

After their win he told DIY Magazine: “I was just happy for all the people at our table - the record label and stuff. They’re the ones who put all the effort into up getting to the next level.

“These awards are a physical symbol of that kind of stuff.”

Tame Impala are set to tour South America and the US starting next month.

TAME IMPALA 2016 TOUR

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 30: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium

Jan 31: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 03: Frederiksberg Falconer Salen, Denmark

Feb 04: Oslo Sentrum Space, Norway

Feb 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 07: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

Feb 08: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 09: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 12: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Mar 10: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 12: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Mar 18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 19: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Jun 09: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Jun 14: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY

Jun 15: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY

Jun 16: Washington Merriweather Post Pavilion, DC

Aug 31: Denver Red Rocks, CO

Sep 02: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA