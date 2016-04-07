Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker working on new music

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker confirms he is currently working on new music.

The singer/songwriter is writing new material less than a year after the Australian outfit released their album Currents.

Parker tells Australian Associated Press (via Yahoo): “I think after a long tour and after an album, your brain feels like it wants to relax but at the same time making music for me is something that comes kind of naturally. Just like a brain process.

“I’m trying not to work on stuff but there are always things to do. I always manage to keep myself busy.”

But the singer admits he is never sure whether the material he’s written will be for Tame Impala or another artist until it’s done.

He says: “I don’t really know what it is until it’s finished. I don’t know if it’s for Tame Impala or if it’s something I’m going to write for someone else, because I’ve been wanting to do that a lot more.”

Tame Impala won Best International group at the 2016 Brit Awards in February. They’ve also scheduled tour dates across Asia, Europe and North America from April until September.

Apr 19: Yau Tsim Mong Macpherson Stadium, Hong Kong

Apr 23: Kuala Lumpur Urbanscapes, Malaysia

Apr 25: Tokyo Zepp, Japan

Apr 26: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Apr 29: Jarkarta Parkir Selatan Senayan, Indonesia

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 04: Dublin Forbidden Fruit Festival, Ireland

Jun 09: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Jun 11: Toronto Bestival, Canada

Jun 12: Montreal Centre Bell, Canada

Jun 15: New York Prospect Park Bandshell, NY

Jun 16: Washington Merriweather Post Pavilion, DC

Jun 29: Koskowo Opener Festival, Poland

Jul 01: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 04: Lyon Theatres Romains De Fourviere, France

Jul 05: Milan Market Sound, Italy

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 09: Bilbao BBK Live, Spain

Jul 11: Rishon Lezion Live Park, Israel

Jul 14: Ostrava Colours Of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Jul 15: Grafenhainichen Melt Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Los Angeles FYF, CA

Aug 31: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 02: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA

Sep 03: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA