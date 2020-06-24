Tall Talker stream new single River Hands

Leeds-based instrumental jazz/prog/math rockers Tall Talker have streamed their brands new single River Hands. The song is taken from Come Stay With Me a new compilation record from the Leeds-based record label Come Play With Me, to support contributing artists as they deal with the delays, cancellations and loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"River Hands is an instrumental, rhythmically dense track with multiple time feel changes and metric shifts, the guitar is woven throughout with a clean glassy tone bouncing off the drums and bass making up for the lack of vocals by providing a melody lines for the listener, with multiple non repeating sections the track keeps the listener interested and can provide something new on every listen"

Come Stay With Me is a collection of 13 new songs from bands and artists across Leeds and as well as Tall Talker will feature Magick Mountain, Talkboy, Dialect, Team Picture, Van Houten, Dead Naked Hippies and more with artwork from ‘Life’ drummer Stewart Baxter. Set for release in July on eco-vinyl, all profits from Come Stay With Me will be shared between the contributing artists.

While the vinyl won’t be arriving until July, Come Play With Me have launched a new crowd funder for the compilation where it can be pre-ordered now. Music from the compilation will be shared over the next few weeks and months.

Launched in 2015, Come Play With Me is a record label, promoter, magazine and development organisation based in Leeds working to support artists in the region and releasing a series of 7” record splits, compilations, magazines and more.

“We wanted to find a way to do something that got a little cash back to some of the brilliant contributing musicians that we work with as a lot of them are really struggling after dates and/or releases have been rescheduled or just out right cancelled so we’re hoping this can be a really positive thing to launch right now for everyone," says Come Play With Me Director Tony Ereira. "We’ve asked thirteen of our favourite artists to contribute one exclusive track for your listening pleasure, in return we’re going to try and help them in these massively challenging times by returning all profits made from the eco-vinyl LP sale to the artists!”

Pre-order Come Stay With Me.