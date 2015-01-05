System Of A Down, Tool and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re tackling 2015 head-on by going back to new beginnings, so expect a show filled with music from debut albums that turned our heads when they first started out in the world.

Reminisce with us as we play you tunes from Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Candlemass, Tool, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Rush and Alice In Chains.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that a goldfish lover from Norfolk paid hundreds of pounds in vets’ fees when his pet became constipated. Vet Faye Bethell used anaesthetised water to knock out the goldfish before removing the blockages. Anyway, it got us thinking…

What’s the strangest illness or injury you’ve received treatment for? Wilding had chicken pox as an adult and it damn near killed him.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.