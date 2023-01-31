Swedish pop star Zara Larsson faces backlash for wearing dress featuring Burzum artwork: "Oopsie"

Swedish popstar Zara Larsson has come under fire for wearing a dress featuring the artwork of black metal band Burzum.

Alongside logos of death metal bands Cannibal Corpse and Behemoth, the garment features elements of the album cover of Burzum's Filosofem from 1996.

The singer is facing heat over the dress due to the fact that the now-disbanded band was helmed by Norwegian musician Varg Vikernes, who served over twenty years in prison for the murder of Mayhem guitarist Euronymous in 1993. Vikernes is also known for having extreme far-right political views.

Larsson showed off her dress in a TikTok which now has almost 2M views, during the annual awards show on Swedish radio, P3 Guld.

Following the public's response to the controversial piece of clothing, the 25-year-old singer made a statement to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, saying "Oopsie, had no idea. I just thought my clothes looked cool."

She added that the dress had been created by Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons.

"It was unfortunate ... To clarify, I wasn't wearing their merchandise, I was wearing Raf Simons (with a print of them, I suppose)."

While pop stars pinching metal aesthetics as a ploy to appear edgy or against the grain isn't entirely new, we hope this serves as a lesson to future non-metalheads that if you're going to don certain merchandise, at least know who it is your repping. We'll save the argument of whether you need to actually listen to the band to wear their merch for a later date.

Check out the TikTok below: