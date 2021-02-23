Suzi Quatro announces The Devil In Me – her “best album to date”

Rock legend Suzi Quatro has announced a new record titled The Devil In Me, to be released March 26. She has also released the album’s title track as a single.

The Stumblin’ In singer’s last full release was the critically-acclaimed No Control back in 2019. A joint effort between her and son Richard Tuckey, the collaboration worked out so well that Quatro has decided to give it another go.

Like many albums announced in recent months, The Devil In Me was a product of Quatro’s 2020 tour schedule being swiped clean thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like so many musicians, she found herself with lots of free time.

In a statement, Quatro says: “Starting spring 2020, almost one hundred of my shows were cancelled and Richard would also have been on tour with his band had not all concerts been cancelled or postponed. So I said to him: ‘We should make the most of our free time, write new material and allow ourselves to be inspired by the things that are currently going on in the world’.

“I already knew that Richard and I make a brilliant team, after all No Control had been a major success and a very special recording for us.

“Although I would never have thought that we’d be able to surpass it. But everybody who’s heard The Devil In Me and all the people who had worked on the previous album have told us: ‘This album is even stronger!’”

Watch the video for new single The Devil In Me below.

The Devil In Me Tracklisting

The Devil In Me

Hey Queenie

Betty Who?

You Can‘t Dream It

My Heart And Soul

Get Outta Jail

Do Ya Dance

Isolation Blues

I Sold My Soul Today

Love‘s Gone Bad

In The Dark

Motor City Riders

LP Bonustracks:

Can I Be Your Girl

Desperado