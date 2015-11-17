Supersuckers' Holdin' The Bag to get Euro release

Supersuckers latest album Holdin’ The Bag will get a European release early next year.

Eddie Spaghetti and co issued the album in the US in October and it’ll be available in Europe via SPV/Steamhammer on January 29. It follows the mainman’s battle with cancer, during which the band launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for his treatment.

Spaghetti says: “If you don’t like Holdin’ The Bag, then you really don’t like the Supersuckers. I really feel like this and Get The Hell are the best records we’ve ever made. I feel like, after 25 years, we’re finally getting the hang of this. We’re still that hungry little band that pictures itself being much bigger than it really is.”

On his ongoing cancer treatment and the efforts of fans to raise $57,000 on his behalf, he adds: “It’s really humbling, and it’s great to know that so many people care.”

Touring plans have been shelved while Spaghetti continues his treatment.

SUPERSUCKERS HOLDIN’ THE BAG TRACKLIST