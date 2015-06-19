Supersuckers launch Spaghetti cancer fund

The Supersuckers have launched a fundraising campaign to assist frontman Eddie Spaghetti’s cancer fight.

They revealed earlier this week that he’d been diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer, forcing the cancellation of a European tour.

Last night’s concert in Seattle was their last before he undergoes surgery on June 29, to be followed by radiation treatment and possibly chemotherapy.

Spaghetti’s wife Jessika Daly has told how the diagnosis was confirmed during a family road trip. She says on the band website: “On the afternoon of Monday, June 15, after five long days of holding our breath, the phone finally rang.

“‘Eddie, you have stage three oropharynx cancer and you should come in for surgery as soon as possible.’

“I was driving the car, and even though we knew the call was coming, I had to pull over. I couldn’t breathe. He was scrambling for paper and a pen and I just felt my arms get weak. I saw his face become tense and scared. This was the news we’d waited impatiently for – it was the call that would change everything.

“To say I’m crushed is the understatement of the century. To say we have had a tough year is the only truth I know. My best friend has cancer and there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it.”

She adds: “There’s no amount of money that would rid him of this horrible disease. There is no one I can call to make things better – but the support that we already have felt from everyone knocks us off our feet.”

Spaghetti’s YouCaring page has already generated $11,000 from fans.