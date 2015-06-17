Supersuckers’ Eddie Spaghetti fighting cancer

Supersuckers mainman Eddie Spaghetti has been diagnosed with cancer in his throat.

The band have announced the news to explain why their upcoming European tour has been called off.

They say in a statement: “Well, shit. As you may or may not have heard the Supersuckers have had to cancel due to unforeseen issues.

“Not ones to keep you good people of impeccable taste in the dark, we’d like you to hear it from us first: lead singer, bass playing madman, Eddie Spaghetti, has been diagnosed with stage 3 oropharynx cancer.

“He will undergo surgery and radiation treatments this summer. All good vibes, juju and well wishes accepted. More news as it comes.”

The tour was to start on June 26 in Aachen, Germany, and end on July 11 in Gierle, Belgium. The Supersuckers will still play the Volcanic Theatre Pur in Bend, Oregon on June 17 and the Tractor Tavern, Seattle, Washington in June 18. They released latest album Get The Hell last year.

The oropharynx is located at the base of the tongue and tonsils area. Victims of oropharyngeal cancer normally have to stop drinking and smoking and receive follow-up examinations for the rest of their lives.