Supergrass celebrate 1997’s In It For The Money with new expanded edition

Supergrass have announced plans to revisit their much-loved second album In It For The Money with a new remastered and expanded edition.

The record was originally released in 1997 to much critical acclaim and helped the English outfit cement their place in the musical landscape after the success of their 1995 debut I Should Coco.

In It For The Money will be released on August 27 through BMG in a variety of formats, including 3CD, 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Along with the original 12 tracks, the LP version of In It For The Money will come with a white vinyl 12-inch single featuring Sun Hits The Sky (Bentley Rhythm Ace Remix) and The Animal. It’ll also mark the first time the Supergrass album has appeared on vinyl since its original release 24 years ago.

The 3CD version will include a total of 43 tracks, including b-sides, live cuts, outtakes and more, many of which are previously unreleased. You can listen to an early version of It’s Not Me below.

In It For The Money has been compiled and remastered by Supergrass themselves, while it’ll also feature previously unreleased pictures by photographer Kevin Westenberg and sleevenotes from music journalist Charles Shaar Murray.

Meanwhile, Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes will head out on the road across the UK and Netherlands later this year for eight shows, including an appearance at the Isle Of Wight Festival on September 19.

(Image credit: BMG)

Supergrass: In It For The Money 2021 3CD edition

CD1: In It For The Money - 2021 Remaster

1. In It For The Money

2. Richard III

3. Tonight

4. Late In The Day

5. G-Song

6. Sun Hits The Sky

7. Going Out

8. It’s Not Me

9. Cheapskate

10. You Can See Me

11. Hollow Little Reign

12. Sometimes I Make You Sad

CD2: Research & Development - Studio Extras & B-Sides

1. Susan (AKA Going Out)*

2. Melanie Davis

3. Can’t Dig It (AKA G-Song)*

4. Late In The Day (Demo)*

5. Get Away (AKA Richard III)*

6. Charles II *

7. Sun Hits the Sky (Monitor Mix)*

8. It’s Not Me (Original)*

9. Silver Lining*

10. Cheapskate (Monitor Mix)*

11. In It for the Money (Monitor Mix)*

12. Hollow Little Reign (Güiro Mix)*

13. Tonight (Monitor Mix)*

14. You Can See Me (Demo)*

15. Sometime We’re Really Sad (Edit)*

16. Sometimes I Make You Sad (Guide Vox)*

17. Nothing More’s Gonna Get in My Way

18. We Still Need More (Than Anyone Can Give)

19. Don’t Be Cruel

20. 20ft Halo

21. The Animal

CD3: Product Placement – Live Recordings

1. Going Out (Opera House, Toronto, 11 Sep 95)*

2. Melanie Davis (Lowlands Festival, Netherlands, 25 Aug 96)*

3. G-Song (Rehearsal cassette recording, 18 Jun 95)*

4. Hollow Little Reign (O2 Academy Islington, London, 01 Jun 2004)*

5. In It for the Money (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

6. Cheapskate (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

7. Mansize Rooster (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

8. Richard III (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

9. You Can See Me (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

10. Late in the Day (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

11. Alright (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

12. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

13. Lose It (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

14. Sun Hits the Sky (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

15. Going Out (aborted) (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

16. Caught By the Fuzz (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

17. Going Out (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

18. Strange Ones (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

19. Lenny (Rock City, Nottingham, 18 Jan 98)*

20. Sometimes I Make You Sad (Paradiso, Amsterdam, 08 Oct 97)*

*Previously Unreleased

Supergrass 2021 UK tour

Jul 24: Southwold Latitude Festival, UK

Jul 25: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK

Aug 20: London South Facing 2021, UK

Aug 27: Biddinghuizen Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands

Aug 28: Alcester Ragley Hall Camper Calling, UK

Aug 29: Portsmouth Victorious Festival, UK

Sep 19: Isle of Wight Festival, UK

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK