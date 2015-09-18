Summers End set times announced

Set times for this year’s Summers End festival have been announced.

The 11th annual weekender takes place on October 2-4 at the Drill Hall in Chepstow, starring Celestial Fire, Pallas, Magic Pie and others.

Organiser Stephen Lambe says: “Day tickets for Sunday, October 4, are now sold out. We have literally a few three-day tickets remaining, then just a small supply of tickets for Friday 2 and Saturday 3.

“We’d love to have an entirely sold out festival, so do come along and join the fun – it’s going to be an amazing weekend.”

Tickets are available via the Summers End website.

Set times

October 2

19.15: Simon Godfrey

20.00: Abel Ganz

21.45: Celestial Fire

October 3

12.45: The Fierce And The Dead

13.55: Light Damage

15.35: 3rdegree

18.20: Discipline

21.45: Pallas

October 4

12.30: The Gift

13.50: Introitus

15.30: Credo

18.15: Mystery

21.15: Magic Pie