Summers End set times announced

Just a few tickets remain ahead of 11th annual prog festival, starring Celestial Fire, Pallas, Magic Pie and others

Set times for this year’s Summers End festival have been announced.

The 11th annual weekender takes place on October 2-4 at the Drill Hall in Chepstow, starring Celestial Fire, Pallas, Magic Pie and others.

Organiser Stephen Lambe says: “Day tickets for Sunday, October 4, are now sold out. We have literally a few three-day tickets remaining, then just a small supply of tickets for Friday 2 and Saturday 3.

“We’d love to have an entirely sold out festival, so do come along and join the fun – it’s going to be an amazing weekend.”

Tickets are available via the Summers End website.

Set times

October 2

19.15: Simon Godfrey
20.00: Abel Ganz
21.45: Celestial Fire

October 3

12.45: The Fierce And The Dead
13.55: Light Damage
15.35: 3rdegree
18.20: Discipline
21.45: Pallas

October 4

12.30: The Gift
13.50: Introitus
15.30: Credo
18.15: Mystery
21.15: Magic Pie

