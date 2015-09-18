Summers End set times announced

Set times for this year’s Summers End festival have been announced.
The 11th annual weekender takes place on October 2-4 at the Drill Hall in Chepstow, starring Celestial Fire, Pallas, Magic Pie and others.
Organiser Stephen Lambe says: “Day tickets for Sunday, October 4, are now sold out. We have literally a few three-day tickets remaining, then just a small supply of tickets for Friday 2 and Saturday 3.
“We’d love to have an entirely sold out festival, so do come along and join the fun – it’s going to be an amazing weekend.”
Tickets are available via the Summers End website.
Set times
October 2
19.15: Simon Godfrey
20.00: Abel Ganz
21.45: Celestial Fire
October 3
12.45: The Fierce And The Dead
13.55: Light Damage
15.35: 3rdegree
18.20: Discipline
21.45: Pallas
October 4
12.30: The Gift
13.50: Introitus
15.30: Credo
18.15: Mystery
21.15: Magic Pie