Summer's End Announce Draft Stage Times For This Year's Event

The 12th annual Summer’s End progressive rock festival takes place in the Chepstow Drill Hall between September 30 and October 2. The event, which has long been sold out, features headliner’s IQ, Magic Pie and RPWL, along with performances from Heather Findlay Band, Ghost Community, Strangefish, Damanek and Tiger Moth Tales, among others.
The festival organisers have just released draft stag times for this year’s event. Please bear in mind that these are, as always, subject to change.
Friday September 30
Ghost Community - 7.30-8.30pm
Magic Pie - 9-11pm
Saturday October 1
Tiger Moth Tales - 12-1pm
Sylvium - 1.40-2.40pm
Seven Steps To The Green Door - 3.30-4.45pm
Heather Findlay Band - 6-7.20pm
IQ - 9.10-11.10pm
Sunday October 2
Firefly Burning - 12.30-1.30pm
Damanek - 1.50-2.50pm
Strangefish - 3.35-4.50pm
Karnataka - 6.15-7.45pm
RPWL -9.15-11pm
The bar closes at 11.30pm on all three nights.