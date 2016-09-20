Summer's End Announce Draft Stage Times For This Year's Event

The 12th annual Summer’s End progressive rock festival takes place in the Chepstow Drill Hall between September 30 and October 2. The event, which has long been sold out, features headliner’s IQ, Magic Pie and RPWL, along with performances from Heather Findlay Band, Ghost Community, Strangefish, Damanek and Tiger Moth Tales, among others.

The festival organisers have just released draft stag times for this year’s event. Please bear in mind that these are, as always, subject to change.

Friday September 30

Ghost Community - 7.30-8.30pm

Magic Pie - 9-11pm

Saturday October 1

Tiger Moth Tales - 12-1pm

Sylvium - 1.40-2.40pm

Seven Steps To The Green Door - 3.30-4.45pm

Heather Findlay Band - 6-7.20pm

IQ - 9.10-11.10pm

Sunday October 2

Firefly Burning - 12.30-1.30pm

Damanek - 1.50-2.50pm

Strangefish - 3.35-4.50pm

Karnataka - 6.15-7.45pm

RPWL -9.15-11pm

The bar closes at 11.30pm on all three nights.