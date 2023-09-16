Sum 41's Deryck Whibley in hospital as doctors warn of possible heart failure

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley is in hospital with pneumonia – and doctors have told him they are worried about how his heart will cope.

Whibley, 43, came close to death in 2014 when years of alcohol abuse resulted in liver and kidney failure. He recovered and has been sober since.

Now his wife Ari reports that his health has taken another turn for the worse.

In an Instagram post, she says: "Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.

"We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia.

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.

"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see. I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced they are set to bring the band to an end with the release of an upcoming final album and a worldwide farewell tour.