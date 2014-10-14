Suicide Silence Eddie is tour bus neat freak

Suicide Silence frontman Eddie Hermida has given fans a sneak peek inside the band's tour bus.

The singer – who replaced the late Mitch Lucker after his death in 2012 – reveals himself to be something of a neat freak, insisting the band and guests remove their shoes before entering the sleeping quarters.

He tells Digital Tour Bus: “Usually on most buses this is a disaster zone, because you can shut this door and nobody sees. But we like to keep this pretty damn clean. Everybody’s shoes go here. And if they don’t put their shoes here, I’m gonna toss them in the fucking garbage.”

Hermida adds that the band are obsessed with PS4 game UFC, although he admits he is “terrible” at it.

Suicide Silence released new album You Can’t Stop Me earlier this year. It is the band’s first record to feature Hermida on vocals.