Suicidal Tendencies are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships is proud to announce that Suicidal Tendencies are playing the award ceremony!

Get your chance to win tickets to the Golden Gods by voting here.

Joining the previously announced At The Gates and We Are Harlot are the seminal crossover thrashers Suicidal Tendencies! Having led the charge of hardcore and skate punk in the ‘80s, Mike Muir and his gang of pit-starters are guaranteed to turn London’s Indigo2 upside-down. If you’re not even a teeny bit excited about this then we feel for you.

More bands for the Golden Gods main show will be announced this week so stay tuned. It’s going to be off the fucking scale – trust us on this one.

If you want to win tickets to this year’s award show, just cast your vote in the Golden Gods here to be entered into the ballot. IT’S FREE!

The Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo2 in London on 15th June and is hosted by Scott Ian from Anthrax. Be there.